foufou the dress 18 サイズ1
商品番号 M49647060726
商品名

foufou the dress 18 サイズ1
ブランド名 Mankle
特別価格 税込 2,450 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

ご覧いただきありがとうございます。foufouのドレスシリーズ18番です。一度着用し、畳んで袋に入れて保管していました。今後、着用機会がなさそうなので出品いたします。シワになりやすい素材です。コンパクトに畳んでいる現在の状態での発送になります。できるだけ資源を再利用し最低限の梱包にする予定です。抵抗のある方のご購入はご遠慮くださいませ。一度人の手に渡ったものですので神経質な方のご購入はご遠慮ください。返品交換等できません。お気軽にコメントよろしくお願い致します。
