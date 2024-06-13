  • こだわり検索
【DOLK×BLUE FAIRY】TF May Valentine
商品番号 J21074386554
商品名

【DOLK×BLUE FAIRY】TF May Valentine
ブランド名 Jankle
特別価格 税込 28,350 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

ドルク×ブルーフェアリーコラボのTFMayValentine-TheWitchApprenticever.Limitedです。8月に届いたばかりで2、3度飾っています。40cm級ドールです。【セット内容】・TFMayvallentineヘッド　(TheWitchApprenticever.限定メイクアップ)・TFNeoBlossomBody　(beautyWhiteSkin)・ウィッグ(7-8インチ)・アイ(14-16mm)・服(ワンピース、パニエ、マント、付け襟、オーバーニーソックス)・シューズbluefairyのドールバッグに入れて送付します。2023.9.12内容物に除外していたワンピースとパニエを追加しました
