ドルク×ブルーフェアリーコラボのTFMayValentine-TheWitchApprenticever.Limitedです。8月に届いたばかりで2、3度飾っています。40cm級ドールです。【セット内容】・TFMayvallentineヘッド (TheWitchApprenticever.限定メイクアップ)・TFNeoBlossomBody (beautyWhiteSkin)・ウィッグ(7-8インチ)・アイ(14-16mm)・服(ワンピース、パニエ、マント、付け襟、オーバーニーソックス)・シューズbluefairyのドールバッグに入れて送付します。2023.9.12内容物に除外していたワンピースとパニエを追加しました
【DOLK×BLUE FAIRY】TF May Valentine
