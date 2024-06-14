  • こだわり検索
◼️Antique Florist Bird Cage／hexagon_Ｍ_灰色◼️
◼️Antique Florist Bird Cage／hexagon_Ｍ_灰色◼️
特別価格 税込 1,998 円
☻☻☻当店フォロワー様　＝　会員様☻☻☻会員様はコメント＆お取引き回数でお値引き率UP⤴︎◆初回３％　◆２回目５％　◆３回目〜１０％￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣アンティークヴィンテージレトロな◼️↓バードケージ一覧↓◼️#FloristBirdCage＿aamart￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣⬜︎フローリストバードケージ／ヘキサゴン_Ｍsize...１個ｃｏｌｏｒ：Ａｎｔｉｑｕｅ　Ｇｒｅｙｓｉｚｅ：約W.１８０xD.２００xH.４００(フック部７０)フック含４７０／mmＷｅｉｇｈｔ：約７５０kgアンティーク感が溢れる鳥籠で雰囲気たっぷり。ガーデンでグリーンを絡めたりお花を飾ったり、お部屋にインテリアとして飾ってもいいですねＬsizeと一緒にディスプレイするとより統一感がでます♪カラー···グレー種類···鳥籠テイスト···アンティーク・クラシック、カントリー風、シャビーシック、シンプル・ベーシック、ナチュラル、北欧
