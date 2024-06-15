  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
Bayesian Brain
商品番号 V10986241651
商品名

Bayesian Brain
ブランド名 Vspare
特別価格 税込 5,082 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

BayesianBrain:ProbabilisticApproachestoNeuralCoding(ComputationalNeuroscienceSeries)HardcoverABayesianapproachcancontributetoanunderstandingofthebrainonmultiplelevels,bygivingnormativepredictionsabouthowanidealsensorysystemshouldcombinepriorknowledgeandobservation,byprovidingmechanisticinterpretationofthedynamicfunctioningofthebraincircuit,andbysuggestingoptimalwaysofdecipheringexperimentaldata.BayesianBrainbringstogethercontributionsfrombothexperimentalandtheoreticalneuroscientiststhatexaminethebrainmechanismsofperception,decisionmaking,andmotorcontrolaccordingtotheconceptsofBayesianestimation.Afteranoverviewofthemathematicalconcepts,includingBayes'theorem,thatarebasictounderstandingtheapproachesdiscussed,contributorsdiscusshowBayesianconceptscanbeusedforinterpretationofsuchneurobiologicaldataasneuralspikesandfunctionalbrainimaging.
http://narcologia.ru/goods/rejuvenate932448.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Lincoln21102.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/enquire979589.html Bayesian Brain: Probabilistic Approaches to Neural Coding (Computational Neuroscience)
Bayesian BrainTheory: The Bayesian Brain Hypothesis Explained | ADDspeaker
Bayesian Braina) The concept of the predictive brain; (b) the concept of ...
Bayesian BrainFrontiers | Computational Neuropsychology and Bayesian Inference
Bayesian BrainPrecision and the Bayesian brain - ScienceDirect
Bayesian BrainEntropy | Free Full-Text | The Radically Embodied Conscious ...
Bayesian BrainBindu Reddy on X:
Bayesian BrainBayesian Encoding and Decoding as Distinct Perspectives on Neural ...
Bayesian BrainFrontiers | A Computational Theory of Mindfulness Based Cognitive ...
Bayesian BrainBeliefs and desires in the predictive brain | Nature Communications
Bayesian BrainDr. JEFF BECK - THE BAYESIAN BRAIN
Bayesian BrainHideaki Shimazaki - CatalyzeX
Bayesian BrainIs the Brain Bayesian? – NYU Center for Mind, Brain, and Consciousness
Bayesian BrainAmazon | Bayesian Brain: Probabilistic Aproaches to Neural Coding ...
Bayesian BrainRealScientists on X:
Bayesian Brain

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru