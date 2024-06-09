Complex Networks: Principles ほぼ未使用状態

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
ほぼ未使用状態ComplexNetworks:Principles,MethodsandApplicationsハードカバー–英語版VitoLatora(著),VincenzoNicosia(著),GiovanniRusso(著)Amazonなどで見つけて価格問題で購入を迷っている学生や研究者におすすめします。ほぼ新品で半額以下送料込みです。Networksconstitutethebackboneofcomplexsystems,fromthehumanbraintocomputercommunications,transportinfrastructurestoonlinesocialsystemsandmetabolicreactionstofinancialmarkets.Characterisingtheirstructureimprovesourunderstandingofthephysical,biological,economicandsocialphenomenathatshapeourworld.Rigorousandthorough,thistextbookpresentsadetailedoverviewofthenewtheoryandmethodsofnetworkscience.Coveringalgorithmsforgraphexploration,noderankingandnetworkgeneration,amongothers,thebookallowsstudentstoexperimentwithnetworkmodelsandreal-worlddatasets,providing
http://narcologia.ru/goods/ramshackle727066.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/injure732467.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cotton226561.html
Complex Networks: Principles, Methods and Applications
Complex Networks: Principles, Methods and Applications
June 2022 | 曽我部研究室 SogabeLab 国立大学法人電気通信大学│AI ...
June 2022 | 曽我部研究室 SogabeLab 国立大学法人電気通信大学│AI ...
人体内の免疫細胞の総質量、数、分布｜カイン
Structure in Complex Networks (Lecture Notes in Physics ...
Five Eyes、ドイツ、オランダ、ノルウェー、韓国、イスラエル、日本 ...
独立低ランク行列分析に基づく音源分離とその発展（Audio source ...
量子コンピューティングの概要 — Qiskit 0.25.4 ドキュメント
論文翻訳: In Search of an Understandable Consensus Algorithm ...
Welcome! What is Global Hydrodynamics? Global Hydrodynamics Lab ...
論文翻訳: In Search of an Understandable Consensus Algorithm ...
量子カオス Quantum Chaos: 最新の百科事典、ニュース、レビュー、研究
http://narcologia.ru/goods/ramshackle727066.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/injure732467.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cotton226561.html
Complex Networks: Principles, Methods and Applications
Complex Networks: Principles, Methods and Applications
June 2022 | 曽我部研究室 SogabeLab 国立大学法人電気通信大学│AI ...
June 2022 | 曽我部研究室 SogabeLab 国立大学法人電気通信大学│AI ...
人体内の免疫細胞の総質量、数、分布｜カイン
Structure in Complex Networks (Lecture Notes in Physics ...
Five Eyes、ドイツ、オランダ、ノルウェー、韓国、イスラエル、日本 ...
独立低ランク行列分析に基づく音源分離とその発展（Audio source ...
量子コンピューティングの概要 — Qiskit 0.25.4 ドキュメント
論文翻訳: In Search of an Understandable Consensus Algorithm ...
Welcome! What is Global Hydrodynamics? Global Hydrodynamics Lab ...
論文翻訳: In Search of an Understandable Consensus Algorithm ...
量子カオス Quantum Chaos: 最新の百科事典、ニュース、レビュー、研究