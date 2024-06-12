fender custom shop 1957NOS

- ホーム
商品詳細
タイプ···ストラトキャスタータイプシリーズ···Fender最後までお読みください2013年製 fendercustomshop1957ストラトキャスターNOS現在デヴィッド・ギルモア風にブラック1Pのピックガードへ変更しております。元のホワイト1Pのピックガードもお付けします、希望していただくと元へ戻します。ピックアップはfat50'sフレットはハイエンドミュージックでステンレスへリフレット行っているので、減りはほぼ無しです。ルックスですが元々NOSを少々ダメージ加工を施しています、ウェザーチェックも入っていますので好みでない方はお控えください。ストラップをシャーラータイプへ変更しています。ハードケースに少しいたみがございます。付属品は写真に写っているもの全て以上踏まえご検討ください。よろしくお願いします。
