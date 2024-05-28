(最終値下げ！)FREE THE TONE HEAT BLASTER HB-2

- ホーム
※最終値下げ！【中古】FREETHETONEHEATBLASTERHB-2閲覧いただきありがとうございます！学生時代に購入して自宅やライブで使用していました多少のキズもございますが使用には問題ありませんトグルスイッチで幅の広い音作りが可能で、アンプライクで温かみのあるオーバードライブ・ディストーションペダルです中古ということをご理解の上ご検討ください！エフェクトタイプ···オーバードライブ
