Blue journey 夜明けのうた 応援セット ホロライブ ペンライト
商品番号 M13421796719
商品名

Blue journey 夜明けのうた 応援セット ホロライブ ペンライト
ブランド名 Mvital
特別価格 税込 4,900 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

Bluejourneyの応援セットになりますネックストラップは新品未開封品、その他はライブで1度使用しております。シャツ、タオルは洗濯済です。中古品ですが新品同様ですJOYSOUNDのみるハコ等で使用出来るかと思いますVtuberホロライブhololiveときのそらロボ子さんAZKi星街すいせい白上フブキ大神ミオ猫又おかゆ戌神ころね星空メルアキ・ローゼンタールアキロゼ赤井はあと夏色まつりさくらみこ湊あくあ紫咲シオン百鬼あやめ癒月ちょこ大空スバル兎田ぺこら潤羽るしあ不知火フレア白銀ノエル宝鐘マリン桐生ココ天音かなた姫森ルーナ常闇トワ角巻わため雪花ラミィ獅白ぼたん魔乃アロエ桃鈴ねね尾丸ポルカラプラス・ダークネス鷹嶺ルイ博衣こより沙花叉クロヱ風真いろは直筆複製サインメッセージポストカード記念誕生日周年
