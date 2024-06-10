  • こだわり検索
未使用　デニム＆サプライ ベルト
未使用　デニム＆サプライ ベルト
ブランド名 デニムアンドサプライラルフローレン
特別価格 税込 2,660 円
素材　牛革とラフィア全長　約106.5㎝　　幅　約4.5㎝使用時(概測)約82，84.5，87，89.5，92㎝柔らかく舐めした牛革の表に撚り合わせたラフィアを牛革の細紐でかがり付けて有ります。#デニム\u0026サプライmen's#デニム＆サプライ#DENIM\u0026SAPPLY
