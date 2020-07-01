  • こだわり検索
90s　Vintage Disney Store Opening T Shirt
商品番号 Q45135733504
商品名

90s　Vintage Disney Store Opening T Shirt
ブランド名 ディズニーヴィンテージ
特別価格 税込 4,674 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

90sVintageDisneyStoreOpeningTShirtディズニーストラのグランドオープンスタッフ用　シングルステッチのヴォンテージ　Tシャツ疲れた感じのドナルドの表情が良いです。バックプリントもシンプルで雰囲気良く、Tシャツのボディは人気のONEITAの当時物です。シングルステッチのヴォンテージカラー：ホワイトサイズ：L着丈約72cm(後ろの襟の付け根から裾)身幅約55cm(脇下から脇下を直線)肩幅約54cm(肩から肩)袖丈約20cm(肩から袖の先)素人採寸の為、誤差はご了承下さい。●状態7/1010新品または未使用同等レベルです。9着用1回～数回程度の美品です。8使用感が少なく、キレイな状態です。7使用感はありますが状態は良いです。6まだまだお使いいただける並の状態です。
