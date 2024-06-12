Supreme 3M Reflective Repeat Taped cap

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ご覧いただきありがとうございます^^◇商品説明◇Supreme16fw3MReflectiveRepeatTapedSeamCampCapシュプリーム 3Mリフレクティブ リピートロゴ テープド シーム キャンプキャップ16fwと言えばこのリフレクティブリピートロゴシリーズはとても人気ですね。このシリーズのキャンプキャップです。ロゴが光で綺麗に反射するので個性的なキャップです。カラー/ホワイトサイズ/フリー◇状態◇全体的に目立つ傷や汚れなどはありません。生地の特性上、使用感は若干ありますがまだ綺麗です。主観ですが6〜7/10くらいの評価です。ロゴの擦れ、薄れなどはありません。リサイクルショップ購入★基本的にメンズアイテムを取り扱っておりますが、レディースとして女性の方で購入される方も多いです^^★他サイトにも出品しておりますので、売り切れ次第削除いたしますのでご了承ください。★価格交渉はご期待に添えるかわかりませんがお気軽にどうぞ。★正規品しか取り扱いませんので鑑定後の評価でも構いません。万が一模造品だった場合、証明していただければ送料着払いで返品お約束します。★品物は劣化を防ぐため除湿、防虫剤を完備した日陰で管理しています。また、コットン素材のアイテムに関してはホームクリーニングの際に香りの少ない柔軟剤（さらさorソフラン）と、低刺激、型崩れなどを防ぐ洗剤（エマールorヤシの実洗剤）を使用しています。★商品に関して気になる事がございましたら購入前にご質問ください。★発送は迅速に心掛けております。なお、梱包は雨濡れしないよう配慮いたします。★お取り置き、専用はお受けしますが保証はできません。同系統のアパレル多数出品していますのでよろしければご覧くださいm(__)mape.stussy.mastermind.neighborhood.readymade.windandsea.antisocial.northface.verdy.nigo.palace.off-white.nike.adidas.fog.essensals.gdc.#古着masta←全出品物検索できます。
