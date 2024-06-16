新品未開封　PS5 プレイステーション5 CFI-1200A01

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
「プレイステーション5CFI-1200A01」PlayStation5(CFI-1200A01)CFI-1200A01新品未使用未開封2023.9月下旬イベントで当たったものです。自宅保管期間は1ヶ月未満です。箱の角が少し凹んでいます新品未使用、未開封のため、動作確認は一切行なっておりません。初期不良等は、恐れ入りますが直接メーカーにお問い合わせお願いします。トラブル防止、すり替え防止のため、開封後の返品、返金、交換は応じかねます。配送による擦り傷、凹み等、配送中のトラブルなどの責任は負いかねます。プチプチで巻き、再利用のダンボールにて発送ぴったりのダンボールがないため、切り貼りしたダンボールの可能性あります。ご了承下さい。1000円以上の大幅な値下げはできません。#ゲーム#本体#PlayStation5#PlayStation_5#PS5
