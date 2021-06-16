【PS4ソフト】BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
PS4ソフトBloodRayneBetrayal:FreshBitesブラッドレインビトレイヤル鮮血LimitedRunで購入しました。カードも付きます。PS4・PS5でプレー可能です。\"オリジナル版の開発チームWayForwardが2011年の名作をアップグレード、LauraBaileyとTroyBakerによるボイスを新たに収録、ビジュアル面の進化、そしてゲームプレイを再調整。広大な地下城塞を走って飛んで道を切り開け、ブリムストーン・ソサエティの命を受け、レインの父と対峙せよ。\"#PS4#PlayStation_4#LimitedRun
