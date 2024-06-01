  • こだわり検索
seventeen dicon ドギョム　新品未開封
seventeen dicon ドギョム　新品未開封
seventeenのdiconの100枚トレカのドギョムvarになります。Qoo10にて購入いたしました。正規品です。一度も開封しておりませんので中身の状態についてはお答えしかねます。即購入⭕️お取り置き❌お値下げ△トラブル防止のため、プロフィールの確認、お願いいたします。プチプチに絡んで、防水対策をして発送させていただきます。また他に質問等ございましたら、お気軽にお声掛けください。SEVENTEENスンチョルチェスンチョルジョンハンユンジョンハンジョシュアホンジスジュンムンジュンフィホシクォンスニョンウォヌチョンウォヌウジイジフンTHE8ソミョンホミンギュキムミンギュドギョムイソクミンスングァンブスングァンバーノンチェハンソルディノイチャンCARATSVTdfestadicon
