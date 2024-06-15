Typography

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ご覧いただき、ありがとうございます。エミール・ルーダーの名著[タイポグラフィ]の初版本です。説明不要かと思いますが、デザインは勿論、印刷クオリティの高さも素晴らしい一冊です。よろしくお願いいたします。
