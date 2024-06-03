東方三月精 Eastern and Little Nature Deity

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ご覧頂きありがとうございます。人気の書籍を販売しております。即購入OK、ご質問はお気軽にどうぞ。＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊東方三月精EasternandLittleNatureDeityZUN松倉ねむ角川書店CD付き中古書籍東方ファンブック、コンプエースに連載されたオリジナルコミック＋原作者ＺＵＮが贈る新作ノベル＋音楽ＣD付きの貴重な一冊。2007年初版、小口ヤケなど多少使用感ありますが、背焼けはしておらず大きなダメージは無いです。防水梱包して追跡番号付きのレターパックで発送いたします。それでは、よろしくお願いします。＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊＊
