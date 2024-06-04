- ホーム
JoongDunk officiel photobook 写真集
✩.*˚ご覧いただきありがとうございます✩.*˚GMMTVの通販で購入したJoongDunkの公式写真集です。特典のポスター1枚、カード3枚(内1枚はプレオーダー特典)も付いています。ポスターは購入時より四つ折りになってた為、折り目ありです。カードの確認のみし、その後は袋に入れて大切に保管しておりました。ページの折り目なども無く綺麗な状態かと思いますが、海外からの輸入品のため初期傷、スレ等ご理解いただける方のご購入をお待ちしておりますm(__)m※タイからの送料を考慮した金額に設定させていただいております。#Joongdunk#GMMTV
