The apartment x Almeda Club / Globe Tee
TheApartmentsとAlmedaClubのコラボTシャツです。【サイズ】XL(着丈：75cm、身幅：60cm、袖丈：22cm(HPより))【色】White/ホワイト/白実物と写真ではご使用の環境等により画面の発色、色合いが微妙に異なる場合がございます。【状態】新品未使用製造過程や発送過程で付いた傷、ほつれ等があった場合こちらでは保障出来ませんのでご了承下さい（見る限りそういったところはないと思います）【特記】サイズや色のイメージ違い等のキャンセル、またすり替え防止の観点からも返品はお受け出来ませんので予めご了承ください。発送時にはメルカリ便の大きさに合わせて畳みますので、元々の折り目と違う部分で畳む可能性もございますので予めご了承下さい。基本的にはご購入いただいた翌日までには発送する様に心がけておりますが、仕事の関係上3〜4日ほどかかる場合がございます。お値下げを可能ですか？等のご質問にはお答えいたしませんので予めご了承ください。ご希望価格のコメントをお願いいたします。過度なお値下げや言い放し等もご遠慮ください。ジアパートメントアルメダクラブアルメダTheNorthFaceノースフェイスTNF
