Nintendo Switch あつまれ どうぶつの森のデザイン

商品詳細
あつまれどうぶつの森デザインになります。クリスマスプレゼントや年末の余暇時間にいかがでしょうか？外に持ち出したこともなく、ほとんど使いませんでした。目視では、液晶に傷などないです。大人女性が使用しておりました。写真にあるものが全てです。保管環境にタバコ、ペットはございません。出品商品は、素人の自宅保管になり、状態確認も素人判断によるものとなります。中古品をご理解頂ける方のご購入をお願い致します。
