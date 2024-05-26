ウィザードリィ　Prisoners of the Battles

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
PCゲーム、ウィザードリィです。Windows732Bitの環境で遊んでいました。推奨環境は自分でしらべてください。CDのみです。盤面は写真の通りキレイです。写真がすべて。神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。プチプチによる素人の梱包です。
