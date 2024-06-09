- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- エレキギター
- >
- PRS Paul Read SmithSE Paul's Guitar RED
商品詳細
PRSSEpaul'sGuitarFIREREDです。今年の1月に購入しました。Paul'sGuitarのSEバージョンです。Paul'sGuitarならではの、ブラスブリッジ、2ハムバッカー搭載ながら、2つのミニスイッチでフロント、リアを独立してシングルPUに切り替える事も出来るので、サウンドバリエーションは豊富です。以前ギタリストの山口さんのか「タメシ◯キ」でも紹介されていたギターです。詳しく解説されていて、サウンドもチェック出来るのでご興味ある方は必見です。仕事が忙しくなり、弾く時間が無くなって来た事と、引っ越しに伴い在庫整理の為手放す事にしました。屋外に持ち出したのは、購入後すぐにリペアショップメンテナンスに出した1度だけです。当方タバコは家族ともども吸いません。ペットもいません。新品ではありません。自宅で弾いていました。純正ソフトケースもあります。中古品という事をご理解の上、ご検討、ご購入をお願い致します。質問ございましたら、コメントにお願い致します。
