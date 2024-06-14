NEW ニンテンドー 3DS LL パールホワイト

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
商品詳細
「Newニンテンドー3DSLLパールホワイト」任天堂中古購入です。すべて初期化済、動作確認済【本体について】液晶保護フィルムを貼っておりますので画面は綺麗な方だと思います。ただ、何度か張り直してる為、ほこりや気泡などが入っています。気になる方は剥がしてください。本体に傷と汚れが少しあります。（8,9枚目）発送するものは写真に載っているものが全てです。保証書は入っておりません。color:WHITEゲーム機本体種類:3DSポータブル・据置タイプ:ポータブルタイプ他に質問があればコメントお願いします。#任天堂#Nintendo
