ときめきメモリアルGirl’s Side 2nd 3rd Story セット売り
NintendoDSの、ときメモガールズサイド2と3のセットです。●早く売りたいため、とてもお安く出してます。お値引きは対応いたしません！●バラ売りは今のところ考えておりません。●動作確認済みです。大きな傷や凹み等は見当たりませんが、ケースに擦れはあります。一般的な中古品程度とお考えください。美品をお求めの方、神経質な方は購入をお控えください。●濡れ防止後、プチプチ付きの封筒に入れ発送予定。(資材は綺麗な物を再利用させていただきます)●24時間以内発送！●質問だけでもお気軽にどうぞ！※上記を了承いただけましたら、即購入歓迎です＾＾「ときめきメモリアルGirl’sSide3rdStory」「ときめきメモリアルGirl’sSide2rdStory」コナミデジタルエンタテインメント定価:￥5000#コナミデジタルエンタテインメント#ゲーム#シミュレーション#NintendoDS#Nintendo_DS#DSときメモガールズサイド
