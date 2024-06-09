  • こだわり検索
WOOD STAND / ableton PUSH2
商品名

WOOD STAND / ableton PUSH2
ブランド名 Ovital
商品詳細

abletonPUSH2にフィットする木製スタンドです。機材を約20度傾斜させる事ができます。商品内容はサイドパネル、固定用の丸棒、ネジ、ワッシャーです。サイドパネルと丸棒をネジで固定して組立てます。バラして発送しますが、プラスドライバーで簡単に組み立てができます。画像の4枚目までは撮影用の別物です。お届けする商品の木目等は5枚目でご確認下さい。
