- メタルファイトベイブレード シーフフェニックE230CF
ゼロジーシリーズのランダムブースターレア枠のシーフフェニックになります。種類確認のため外箱のみ開封致しましたが内袋は未開封です。箱は畳んで発送させて頂きます質問等ございましたらお気軽にお申し付けください(^-^)メタルファイトベイブレードメタベイベイブレードバーストベイブレードXランブーシーフフェニックス
