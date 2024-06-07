  • こだわり検索
メタルファイトベイブレード シーフフェニックE230CF
商品番号 B86871830524
商品名

メタルファイトベイブレード シーフフェニックE230CF
ブランド名 Bspare
特別価格 税込 6,110 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

ゼロジーシリーズのランダムブースターレア枠のシーフフェニックになります。種類確認のため外箱のみ開封致しましたが内袋は未開封です。箱は畳んで発送させて頂きます質問等ございましたらお気軽にお申し付けください(^-^)メタルファイトベイブレードメタベイベイブレードバーストベイブレードXランブーシーフフェニックス
