エイミーインストワール　ラッフルパフシアーギンガムブラウス
eimyistoireエイミーインストワール　ラッフルパフシアーギンガムブラウスカラー:ピスタチオサイズ:FREE(バスト96cm着丈70cm袖丈11.5cm肩幅30cm)定価:15,400円(税込)お仕事にも◎デイリーにお使いいただけるブラウスふわりとしたボリューム感がフェミニンなラッフルパフブラウス。肩幅を狭く設定しているので、ボリュームパフでも肩幅が大きく見えず、二の腕周りもさりげなく華奢見えさせてくれる1枚です。シアーなギンガムで程よい甘さをプラスしつつ、シャツ襟でキレイ目にな印象に。【素材】表地：ポリエステル100%2回着用しました！
