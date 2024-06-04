The House of The Dead: OVERKILL Directo…

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
このセットでシューティングゲームの醍醐味を直ぐに味わえます。ディスクにキズはほぼありません。良ければご検討お願いします。「TheHouseofTheDead:OVERKILLDirector'sCut」「ザ・ハウス・オブ・ザ・デッドオーバーキルディレクターズカット」セガ定価:￥5980PlayStation®Moveモーションコントローラ型番CECH-ZCM1JPlayStation®Eyeプレイステーションアイ型番CEJH-15007PlayStation®Moveシューティングアタッチメント型番CECH-ZGA1
