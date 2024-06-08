エレキギター EPIPHONE LES PAUL STANDARD

- ホーム
タイプ···レスポールタイプ目立つような傷だけ写真に撮っています。その他に擦り傷などが多々あります。音に関しては問題ないと思います。多少の値下げ交渉は受け付けます。#エレキギター#EPIPHONE#エピフォン#LesPaul#レスポール#LESPAULSTANDARD
