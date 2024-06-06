- ホーム
- 書道 和紙 光華重単宣 古い紙 半切 100枚
商品詳細
光華重単宣134X35100枚確認のため一回開包しています。長期自宅保管、40年以上寝かせた紙です。古い紙にご理解いただけるかた、よろしくお願いいたします。
