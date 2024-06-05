  • こだわり検索
KRY clothing 【MIST】
商品名

KRY clothing 【MIST】
KRYclothing【MIST】マーブルグレー肉厚ファー生地でカラー、デザインともに可愛いです。購入後2回着用しましたがその後着ておらず、引越しのため出品することにしました。特に不備等ないかと思います。かなりボリュームがあるのでなるべく小さくして発送になります。ジップ・ボタン···ジップアップフード···フードあり（取外し不可）季節感···冬着丈···78身幅···62袖丈···65
