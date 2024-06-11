  • こだわり検索
WIRED X TOKONA-X Tribute Show 2022
商品番号 V96367375660
商品名

WIRED X TOKONA-X Tribute Show 2022
ブランド名 Vswirl
特別価格 税込 4,679 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

柄・デザイン···プリント（ロゴなど）カラー···ブラック袖丈···半袖ネック···クルーネックWIREDXTOKONA-XTributeShow2022T-shirts2022.1/23に行なわれたWIREDX\"TOKONA-XTributeShow2022\"にて販売されたコラボTシャツ。サイズM-着丈74cm/身幅51cm/裄丈45cmTOKONA-X\"E\"qualAKIRADJFixerDJRYOW
