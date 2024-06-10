  • こだわり検索
topps NPB2023 ソフトバンク 1of1 1枚限定 50周年 柳田悠岐
商品番号 F32416448737
商品名

topps NPB2023 ソフトバンク 1of1 1枚限定 50周年 柳田悠岐
ブランド名 Fsmall
特別価格 税込 21,000 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

‼‼‼‼‼‼プロフ必読‼‼‼‼‼‼‼コンビニ支払いは【必ず】支払い期日を購入前にコメントからお願い致します。#チュルマジロtoppsソフトバンク多数出品しておりますのでご覧下さいm(__)mジャンル···野球1枚限定50周年ロゴ入手後、スリーブ保管初期の擦れや傷など気にされる方完璧を求める方・神経質な方はご遠慮下さい！状態は画像で確認お願いします。気になる事は購入前に必ず質問お願いします。toppsTOPPSChromeBowmanソフトバンクソフトバンクホークス福岡ソフトバンクホークスHAWKSHawksSoftbankダイエーダイエーホークス50周年ロゴ1枚限定1of1#チュルマジロtopps#チュルマジロソフトバンク
