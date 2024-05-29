ドルチェ\u0026ガッバーナ　メンズベルト

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
商品詳細
最終値下げしました。カラー···ブラック幅3.8㎝長さ90㎝12年ほど前にドルチェアンドガッバーナ青山店で4万円ほどで購入した物です。購入当時の保証書、箱等はございません。若干の使用感はありますが、状態は良いと思います。中古品ですのでご理解頂いた上でのご購入をお願い致します。素材···本革
