商品番号 H92470385780
商品名

ブランド名 ヤマハ
特別価格 税込 36,400 円
在庫状況 あり

ご覧いただきありがとうございます商品説明ヤマハPSRS950の出品です動作確認済み————————-付属品キーボード本体電源アダプターハードケース———————————梱包方法ハードケースをプチプチで梱包し発送する予定です———————————送料全国送料無料————————————-発送方法クロネコヤマト　200サイズ—————————中古品の為理解いただきご購入お願いします。
