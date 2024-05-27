  • こだわり検索
猿の惑星 ( planet of the apes ) リング explorer
※プロフィール、本文必ず最後までお読み下さい※※こちらの他でも出品している為売れてしまう可能性もあるので、ご購入前に必ずコメント下さい※planetoftheapes(猿の惑星)のリングです2001年発売JAP工房が20thセンチュリーフォックスフィルムからライセンスを受け製作した各限定500個生産のシルバーリングです現在入手が難しいレア商品かと思います商品詳細・ape-04explorerringno.012size約14sizeは一応サイズゲージで計りましたので写真でご判断下さい状態は写真でご確認下さい使用頻度は少なく定期的に磨いていたので年代物としてはかなり状態の良い美品かとは思いますがあくまで年代物の中古品になる為完璧を望まれる方神経質な方の購入はお控えください。不明な点がございましたら出来る範囲でお答え致しますご質問に対して対応はいたしますが返信後何の返答も無い失礼な方が沢山いらっしゃる為明確な購入意思の無い方はご質問控えて下さい#planetoftheapes#猿の惑星#ティムバートン#リング#指輪
