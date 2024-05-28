  • こだわり検索
Bill Wall Leather / バタフライ リング
商品番号 T85005611742
商品名

Bill Wall Leather / バタフライ リング
ブランド名 ビルウォールレザー
特別価格 税込 19,665 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

ビルウォールレザーのジェンダーレスな雰囲気と程よいボリューム感が魅力のアイテムですBEAMSEXCLUSIVEアイテムになります使用頻度少なく目立つ傷はありません発送時、革袋をお付け致しますサイズ：約22.5号材　質：シルバー925
