Back to the Future x JUN OSON シルクスクリーン
商品名

Back to the Future x JUN OSON シルクスクリーン
映画『BacktotheFuture』公開35周年代官山蔦屋で開催された展示『BacktotheFuturexJUNOSON\"LUMINOUS\"』で抽選販売されたものです。透明袋に入っており、未開封新品になります。タイトル：『BacktotheFuturexJUNOSON\"LUMINOUS\"』バックトゥザフューチャーxジュンオソン\"ルミナス\"制作年：2022年エディション：50直筆サイン：あり技法：シルクスクリーンサイズ：約縦420mmx横594mmシートのみの発送となります。フレームや額は付きません。ご検討よろしくお願いします。
