遠藤保仁　選手　直筆サイン
商品番号 M73667245408
商品名

特別価格 税込 1,665 円
在庫状況について


商品詳細

遠藤保仁選手　直筆サイン入りのJリーグ　サッカーキングです。ガンバ大阪時代、2012/10月号当時のスペランツァFC大阪高槻特集あり状態は良いです○コレクション整理のため出品致します。#ヤット#サッカー#サッカー日本代表　#G大阪　#ジュビロ磐田
