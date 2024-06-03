  • こだわり検索
値下！美品PlayStation5 ディスク版 825GB 動作確認済　特典付
【商品】PS5プレステ5本体付属品完備「プレイステーション5CFI-1000A01」購入日：2021年2月11日状態：中古美品LAB1難波店にて当選で購入したものになります。【同梱物】①PS5本体②電源ケーブル③HDMIケーブル④純正コントローラー⑤コントローラー充電ケーブル⑥ベース⑦外箱⑧クイックガイド⑨セーフティーガイド⑩購入明細証+おまけソフト１本【商品状態】・通電確認済み。・動作確認済み。・プレイも問題無く出来ます。・本体に目立つ傷等ございません。・初期化済み美品ですが、あくまで中古となります。神経質な方は購入をお控え下さいませ。#ps5#プレステ#アーマードコア#モンハン#ポケモン#Switch#ドラクエ#ゼルダ
