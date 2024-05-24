- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- 打楽器
- >
- Pork Pie Maple 14x6 スネアドラム
ポークパイのメイプルシェルのスネアドラムです。14x6インチ、10テンション、2.3mmスチールフープになります。米国Keller社製の8プライメイプルシェルを採用しており、日本ではCanopusがTheMapleとして出しているのとシェル自体は同じものと思われます。カバリングを含めた厚みの実測値は6.2mmほどです。メイプルらしい弾けるような明るい音色が特徴的ですが、6インチの深さにより低音域にも存在感があります。万能型のスネアだと思います。小さく錆が出ている箇所はありますが、大きな傷等はなく、使用感少なめの綺麗な状態です。ストレイナーの作動もスムーズです。ヘッドもまだまだ使えます。
