  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
商品番号 I31107055179
商品名

ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
ブランド名 Ispare
特別価格 税込 15,980 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

ご覧いただきありがとうございます。こちらはテナーサックス用ベルグラーセンラバーオフセット1102Mです。凡そ8ぐらいの開きです。気になって購入したのですが、僕には合わなかったので出品致します。細身のマウスピースです。リガチャーはアルトのメイヤー用が合います。バレットのチェンバーで鋭い音がなります。ソニーロリンズが好きな人にはオススメです。珍しい2Mをこの機会にぜひご検討ください。種類···サックスアクセサリー・パーツ···マウスピースレベル···中級者
http://narcologia.ru/goods/moisture946669.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/monophonic447912.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/voiceless168859.html
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
【BergLarsen Offset 110 2 M】テナー奏者に大人気！？オフセット期のヴィンテージラーセンをゲット！
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M - 管楽器
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
ベルグラーセン ヴィンテージ 110/2/M オフセットM smcint.com
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
Berg Larsen　Stainless Steel　テナーサックス用メタルマウスピース　【110/2 Offset M】　【BP 110 Refaced by Brian Powell】　【Vintage】
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
Berg Larsen　Stainless Steel　テナーサックス用メタルマウスピース　【110/2 Offset M】　【BP 110 Refaced by Brian Powell】　【Vintage】
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
ベルグラーセン ヴィンテージ 110/2/M オフセットM | rodeosemillas.com
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
Berg Larsen　Stainless Steel　テナーサックス用メタルマウスピース　【110/2 Offset M】　【BP 110 Refaced by Brian Powell】　【Vintage】
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
ベルグラーセン ヴィンテージ 110/2/M オフセットM | rodeosemillas.com
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
ベルグラーセン】Asax用 マウスピース 2M 85 （ビンテージ ...
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
Berg Larsen テナーサックス マウスピース 120/2/M-
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
ベルグラーセン テナーサックス メタルマウスピース 110 2M リフェイス ...
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
Berg Larsen ベルグラーセン テナーマウスピース 110-1-M-
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
ベルグラーセン】Asax用 マウスピース 2M 85 （ビンテージ） | labiela.com
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
バリトンサックス マウスピース ベルグラーセン 110-2M culto.pro
ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
Berg Larsen　Stainless Steel　テナーサックス用メタルマウスピース　【110/2 Offset M】　【BP 110 Refaced by Brian Powell】　【Vintage】

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru