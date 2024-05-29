- ホーム
- ヴィンテージ ベルグラーセンオフセットテナー用 110 2M
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。こちらはテナーサックス用ベルグラーセンラバーオフセット1102Mです。凡そ8ぐらいの開きです。気になって購入したのですが、僕には合わなかったので出品致します。細身のマウスピースです。リガチャーはアルトのメイヤー用が合います。バレットのチェンバーで鋭い音がなります。ソニーロリンズが好きな人にはオススメです。珍しい2Mをこの機会にぜひご検討ください。種類···サックスアクセサリー・パーツ···マウスピースレベル···中級者
