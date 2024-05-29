タマキニイメ tamaki niime roots shawl BIG 日本製

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
タマキニイメtamakiniimerootsshawlBIG日本製約180cm×約105cm綿100%(いずれも素人採寸ですので、多少の誤差はお許しください。)数年前に百貨店のポップアップストアで購入後、未着用の新品ですので目立ったシミや汚れはありません。紙タグはありません。当方、ペット・喫煙者おりません。らくらくメルカリ便宅急便コンパクトでの発送のみです。定形外・他の発送方法はお取り扱いしておりません。プロフよくお読みください。即購入大歓迎です。素人の自宅保管品ですので、神経質な方・完璧を求められる方はご遠慮ください。
