theory 21SS Crunch クロップドパンツ　レッド　赤　2
商品番号 D93234637943
theory 21SS Crunch クロップドパンツ　レッド　赤　2
ブランド名 セオリー
特別価格 税込 4,838 円
在庫状況 あり

サイズ
数量：

パンツ/1106405/ECOCRUNCHWASH/TREECAPULLONJ/30,800円(税込)カラー　スカーレットレッドサイズ　2素材:麻62%レーヨン36%ポリウレタン2%快適な履き心地を叶えるプルオン仕様のパンツ。フラットなフロントにはJステッチを入れ、バックのみにゴムを施すことで、クリーンなデザインに仕上げています。緩やかなテーパードをかけたスリムシルエットも特徴。やや短めに設定した股下が、新鮮な印象を添えています。オーガニックリネンとエコなレーヨンをベースにした、サスティナブルな素材で仕立てました。極美品です。
