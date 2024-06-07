Willow Pants x ROOSTERKING BYE BYE ベルト

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
WillowPants(ウィローパンツ)xROOSTERKINGBYEBYEレザーベルトベイクルーズオンラインで購入しました。3回ほど着用しましたが、着用機会がないため出品いたします。大きなダメージ等なく、良好な状態です。即購入OKです。定価:35,200円(税込)【SIZE】 FREE(140×3）【COLOR】 BLACK【QUALITY】 COWLEATHER【商品の特徴】ROOSTERKING\u0026Coとコラボレーションのレザーベルト。デザイナー飯田氏が持っていたビンテージバックルを再現し、製作されたレザーベルトです。グラフィックはアーティストであるLeviPata(リーバイ.パタ）氏によるもの。ウェストにベルトを通したときの「BYEBYE」のロゴがアクセントになります。関連ワードレショップウィローパンツワイドパンツブラックバックルneatニートコモリcomoliナイスネスガーメンツ素材···本革カラー···ブラック
