商品番号 Y85273773971
商品名

NOROLL AWNING CAPキャップ
ブランド名 Ysmall
特別価格 税込 3,325 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

ご覧いただきありがとうございます。NOROLL[ノーロール]AWNINGCAPキャップになります。カラー　スカイブルー×ネイビーサイズ　ワンサイズ※約55cm～約61cmネットから引用購入後1回着用短時間美品になります。自宅保管してました。※保管時の軽微な汚れがあるかもしれません。特に目立った汚れは、有りません。お探しの方はぜひ！夏にマストなアイテムです！古着、中古品になりますので神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。
