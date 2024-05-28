NOROLL AWNING CAPキャップ

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。NOROLL[ノーロール]AWNINGCAPキャップになります。カラー スカイブルー×ネイビーサイズ ワンサイズ※約55cm～約61cmネットから引用購入後1回着用短時間美品になります。自宅保管してました。※保管時の軽微な汚れがあるかもしれません。特に目立った汚れは、有りません。お探しの方はぜひ！夏にマストなアイテムです！古着、中古品になりますので神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。
