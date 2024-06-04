Transformers　Revenge of the Fallen　vol.2



Transformers：RevengeoftheFallenvol.2TransformersMovieGraphicNovelCollectionVol2Transformersトランスフォーマー洋書3冊専用ケース------------------------------------------------■状態ケース下部の一部に割れ 他問題ありません。画像参照ください※（あくまで中古品ですので、新品をお求めや、細かい神経質な方はご遠慮下さい）#絶版#希少本