herlipto Paisley Cotton Lace Long Dress

HerliptoPaisleyCottonLaceLongDressカラー：powderskyサイズ：M公式通販サイトで購入した正規品です！数回着用し、ホームクリーニングしております。右胸元にグレー色のような汚れがございます。写真4枚目詳細を、5枚目はさらに拡大した写真を掲載しております。ちょうどフリルが被る部分ではありますので、遠くから見るとあまり目立ちませんが、気になる方はご遠慮ください(´；ω；｀)その他、汚れ等はございませんが少しシワがございますので、こちらも合わせてお写真にてご確認をお願い致します。ご了承の上、ご購入のほどよろしくお願い致します。



