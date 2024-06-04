  • こだわり検索
Herlipto Paisley Cotton Lace Long Dress
商品番号 I40459929868
商品名

Herlipto Paisley Cotton Lace Long Dress
ブランド名 ハーリップトゥ
特別価格 税込 2,925 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

HerliptoPaisleyCottonLaceLongDressカラー：powderskyサイズ：M公式通販サイトで購入した正規品です！数回着用し、ホームクリーニングしております。右胸元にグレー色のような汚れがございます。写真4枚目詳細を、5枚目はさらに拡大した写真を掲載しております。ちょうどフリルが被る部分ではありますので、遠くから見るとあまり目立ちませんが、気になる方はご遠慮ください(´；ω；｀)その他、汚れ等はございませんが少しシワがございますので、こちらも合わせてお写真にてご確認をお願い致します。ご了承の上、ご購入のほどよろしくお願い致します。
