OOTIE Print Relax Fit S/S Tee-1

商品詳細
COOTIEPrintRelaxFitS/STee-1(White)[CTE-22S323]販売価格:13,200円(税込)アイテム詳細COOTIE(クーティー)2022SPRING/SUMMERCLLECTION新作PrintRelaxFitS/STee-1(white)-商品説明-柔らかくしっとりとした風合いのオリジナルコットンボディを使用。イタリア人フォトグラファーGusmanoCesaretti氏が1970年代初頭にイースト・ロサンゼルスのコミュニティを記録した最初期のシリーズが収録された【VARRIO】とのコラボレーション。-アイテム詳細-素材：100％Cottonカラー：ホワイト新品未使用XLサイズ-サイズ-XL(身幅64cm,着丈79.5cm,肩幅59cm,袖丈26cm)カラー···ホワイト袖丈···半袖柄・デザイン···プリント（ロゴなど）ネック···クルーネック季節感···春、夏、秋、冬
