- ホーム
- >
- メンズ
- >
- トップス
- >
- Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)
- >
- 70s vintageフットボールT
ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
ナイスカラーリングな70sのフットボールTです。小さなほつれやプリントの剥がれはやや有り。(写真4)右肩にも小さな穴空き有り。(写真5)めちゃくちゃ状態が良いという訳では無いですが、この雰囲気は探して見つかるモノじゃないと思います。古いモノであるということをご理解の上、ご検討ください。以下サイズスペックです。(素人採寸ですので参考までにお願い致します。)着丈：約73.5cm身幅：約60.0cm袖丈：約28.0cm
http://narcologia.ru/goods/appendectomy627453.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/rebellion551878.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/evaporation693324.html
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
http://narcologia.ru/goods/appendectomy627453.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/rebellion551878.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/evaporation693324.html
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT
70s vintageフットボールT