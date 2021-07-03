  • こだわり検索
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
ブランド名 モンブラン
Montblancモンブラン名刺入れビジネスカードホルダーナイトフライトです。未使用品です。美しいリブ編み構造のナイロンファブリック製のビジネスカードホルダーで、汚れ・水・キズに強い仕様になっています。高級感のあるシンプルなデザインで、あらゆるシーンにマッチするアイテムです。正面にはモンブランのシンボルマークであるホワイトスターがあしらわれています。このタイプはなかなか出回ってないと思います。サイズは約7.5cmx約10.5cmクレジットカード用ポケット4、アディショナルポケット2イタリア製ナイロンの収納袋つきです。(202308092357)
