ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
Montblancモンブラン名刺入れビジネスカードホルダーナイトフライトです。未使用品です。美しいリブ編み構造のナイロンファブリック製のビジネスカードホルダーで、汚れ・水・キズに強い仕様になっています。高級感のあるシンプルなデザインで、あらゆるシーンにマッチするアイテムです。正面にはモンブランのシンボルマークであるホワイトスターがあしらわれています。このタイプはなかなか出回ってないと思います。サイズは約7.5cmx約10.5cmクレジットカード用ポケット4、アディショナルポケット2イタリア製ナイロンの収納袋つきです。(202308092357)
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cryptographic619937.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/recommended467290.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/perforce884365.html
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
http://narcologia.ru/goods/cryptographic619937.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/recommended467290.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/perforce884365.html
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト
Montblanc モンブラン 名刺入れ ビジネスカードホルダー ナイトフライト